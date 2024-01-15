Chris Millington has warned his FC Halifax Town they will need to be at their very best if they're to get a result against high-flying Solihull Moors at The Shay tomorrow night.

Solihull are fourth in the National League and have won five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Town could move back into the top seven if they win and other results go their way, but Millington insists his team can't afford to be anything but at their very best.

"They've had a great season so far and we respect them a lot, we like the balance of the team, we like the way they play," the Town boss said.

Chris Millington

"They've established themselves as a team who will expect to be in the play-offs at least, and I would anticipate there's a high expectation for them to be aiming for second or third in the division to give themselves that benefit of finishing in those positions that they can carry into the play-offs.

"So a real tough test and we're going to need to be at our very best to get a win against them but we'll certainly have a plan and we'll go into it confident we can get the three points if we're at out very best."

It's unusual for Halifax to go into a game having conceded three goals, which they did last time out at Southend, but Millington says that game has been forgotten about now.

"I referenced after the Southend game that they were incredibly threatening down that left side of the pitch, we were missing one or two players in key positions and I think there were certain differences between the two teams which, on another day, might not have been there," he said.

"So its definitely out of the system. We've got everything we need in the squad to be able to keep clean sheets against teams in this division going forward so we do see it as the exception rather than the rule."

There are perhaps more pressing concerns at the other end of the pitch for The Shaymen, who have failed to score in four of their last seven matches.

"Against Southend for sure, that was a difficult game against a very good opposition," Millington said.

"We're not the first team to fail to score against them and we won't be the last.

"But there were certain things that came out of that game that highlighted deficiencies in our play, in stark contrast to the way Southend approached the attacking third.

"So we took some very important lessons from that, we've done some really important work on those traits and I'd hope that we create more and we take more of our chances going forward into the next part of the season."

Halifax had a free weekend due to being knocked out of the FA Trophy, while Solihull beat Nantwich 5-1 at home in the competition.

When asked if their mini-break came at a good time, Millington said: "There were some elements of fatigue, I don't think that's the reason we didn't win the game, don't get me wrong.

"There are other reasons why we didn't win, but the likes of Max Wright, Ryan Galvin, Tylor Golden, Milli Alli picking up innocuous knocks and then one or two of the lads also starting to feel certain stresses and strains they hadn't previously felt shows that we need that little bit of a breather.

"Some of the lads just need to rest, recover, get that extra few days where they can start to feel more like themselves and I'd expect to see that in terms of the energy we bring to the Solihull game."

New signing Adan George is in contention to make his debut tomorrow night, with Jamie Cooke, Andrew Oluwabori, Aaron Cosgrave and Rob Harker all vying for a starting spot in attack.

"With the addition of more players it does give us a bit more versatility," Millington said.

"The stats show we score more and create more when we play with two up top.

"But likewise, it also means we concede more chances when we play two up top, so we've got to make sure we get the balance of personnel right if and when we go to a front two."

On whether any of Town's injured players might return for the game, Millington said: "Max Wright is the one who's come out of the pack and done the most in training.

"At the minute he's ahead of the others.

"Tylor and Galv have both taken part in non-contact aspects of the sessions and we'll try and build them up enough to have them in contention, but at the moment it's touch-and-go."

The Town boss also said the wheels are in motion for discussions to take place with the club's out-of-contract players over potential new deals.

"We're going through a process. I've had good discussions with the chairman and in due course discussions will begin with players," he said.

"So we're on with starting that process."

On how many of the club's out-of-contract players he reckoned would be retained, Millington said: "If it were just a football decision, I'd be really confident we'd be able to keep them but I know lads get to an age where they have financial commitments to do with real life.