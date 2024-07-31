Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax boss Chris Millington said there was a lot to be positive about in his side's performance after the 2-0 friendly defeat at Ashton United.

Town were the better side but lost for the third warm-up game in a row thanks to two second-half goals.

"Very disappointed with the result, and that'll be the focus of course," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"What we went into the game looking for was an improvement in terms of control at the centre of the pitch, in and out of possession, and I thought we showed that.

Chris Millington

"We wanted to create chances. Of course, we want to score the chances we create, but at least if you're creating you know you're going to score them more often than not.

"I noted down 11 clear-cut opportunities which we should have done better with, but the fact we've created 11 clear-cut opportunities is really positive.

"We've had Zak Emmerson through in-behind their back-line on a couple of occasions, we've had some good opportunities off set-pieces, we've worked some combinations.

"There was a lot for me to be positive about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The disappointment is, of course, we've conceded two goals ad we failed to register off the chances we created.

"But at risk of opening myself up to criticism, I think there's a lot of positive signs."

Despite the result, there was an improvement in performance from The Shaymen after dour defeats at Radcliffe and Scunthorpe.

"That's been the objective since Scunthorpe, is to get back to that identity of us being a high-tempo, well organised, hard-working team," said Millington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we had the back four for the first 40 minutes, we were in real control of the game.

"Of course, we lose the left-back and the last two or three minutes of the first-half when we change shape, we lost our way, and lads showed a level of uncertainty, which isn't surprising considering the majority of those lads haven't played that shape with us and we haven't practiced it, but it was a needs-must situation.

"We went through some things at half-time to make sure they understood what was required from them in the positions they were playing in, and I thought for large parts of the second-half, we were in control as well.

"But the big lessons we've got to take out of it, and what I've left with the players, is if we don't take our chances, that will happen time and time again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't do enough to deserve to win against Scunthorpe but we did tonight, but we've come away with a defeat because we haven't been clinical enough in-front of goal.

"So that's the big lesson, but I can't stress strongly enough that there's lots to be positive about.

"But we've got to do better and get a result against Curzon, that's got to be the objective."

On Town's missed chances, Millington said: "I'm acutely aware it's a fine line between giving explanations and making excuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes I can be too harsh this soon after a game and sometimes I can be too lenient but I think it's fair to say it's a sticky, dry pitch and having that composure in and around the box isn't easy.

"Clearly Ashton haven't had any more composure because they've scored a goal that was a keeper save and it went in off a defender, and the other one's a dubious penalty.

"So it's not a pitch that allows for slick football into the box currently, with the dry weather.

"On a more slick pitch, I think we'd have been much more composed in-front of goal and taken those chances much better, I've no doubts about that with the quality we've got here and lads who haven't been involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Zak Emmerson was given his first start in a Town shirt in attack.

"Good, but showed a lack of match sharpness," was Millington's summation.

"First-half it took him a while to get hold of the ball and make it stick but then he showed what a good link player he can be.

"He's had two opportunities running in-behind them, which ia a real strength of his, and in a couple of weeks' time when he's had more minutes, he'd be running away from defenders and slotting those chances away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's behind everybody else, which is why we wanted to get him as many minutes as we could.

"I'm really pleased to have got 90 minutes out of him, but he'sa little way off yet so we've got to be patient."

Florent Hoti remained absent from the Halifax side.

"We had him earmarked to be involved on Saturday against Scunthorpe but a slight tweak to the hamstring - we left him out with a view to it being a precaution more than anything," Millington said.

"We've just got to be patient with that as well, which is frustrating."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Hoti might feature at Curzon Ashton on Saturday, Millington said: "I don't know at the moment, we've just got to monitor it on a day-by-day basis.

"It's incredibly frustrrating for Flo because he had such a stop-start season last season, he missed the beginning of the season with a hamstring injury and then all the problems with his shoulder.

"He's here to kick-start his career and at the moment, it's tough for him to get going."

Hoti wasn't the only Town player to sit out the match.

"Adan George missed the game because he felt his hamstring during training," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jack Evans is ill, he's had a fever the last few days. He'd have got significant minutes were he not ill.

"Angelo Cappello got a bump up in minutes the other day so we just left him out, him and Will Smith have both had enough minutes in the last week, but they trained."

On whether George or Evans would play on Saturday, Millington said: "I'm hopeful for both but it's such a fragile time of pre-season, you'll be seeing other teams picking up knocks and niggles and leaving people out as a precautionary measure.

"What we're not going to do is take any great risks, we've already got the headache of missing Ryan Galvin and Kane Thompson-Sommers from the early part of the season, who are two big misses for us.

"We can't afford to be losing any more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the absence of Andrew Oluwabori, the Town boss said: "He's just tripping himself up on some of the things he tripped himself up on in the early part of last season.