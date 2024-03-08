Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town's winning run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Bromley last Saturday, and they have ground to make up in the race for the play-offs.

But the Halifax boss believes his team is capable of ending the season with success.

"My expectations are high for us, very high, because we've got an incredibly talented staff - people outside the group won't see that and won't know why that is the case - but I know we've got an incredibly talented group of people behind-the-scenes," Millington said.

"I think we've got an incredibly talented young squad with some phenomenal older heads like Luke Summerfield, Sam Johnson and Jordan Keane, incredible professionals who set such a good example for the rest of the group.

"My expectations are against the odds and the bigger budgets, the better resourced squads, the teams with more comprehensive resources, which is most teams in the division.

"But I still believe we've got enough to be up there with the Bromleys, the Barnets, the Solihulls.

"These teams are in another stratosphere when it comes to budgets, resources, facilities, staffing levels, but I've not seen a team yet this season that I fear us going up against.

"Maybe I'm a bit naive sometimes but I believe we're going to do something really special this season and I feel it's going to be a really memorable one."

Town have ten games left this season, and their play-off prospects could look very different after their next two games, depending on their results, but Millington insists he isn't feeling the pressure associated with the promotion race.

"I don't feel that. When you're playing the likes of Bromley, or Chesterfield in the coming weeks, it's a different type of game, it's small margins that make a difference and we were on the wrong end of the small margins on Saturday," he said.

"The little nuances undid us and that's what we've got to protect against when we come up against Chesterfield, we've got to make sure we're on the right side of those.

"But then everyone else we play, the ability to go and earn the three points will be more in our own hands, so we'll be able to apply ourselves to the opposition, implement our style and try and make that the difference.

"So I'm not too concerned at this stage, there's going to be an awful lot of twist and turns, you saw Dorking beating Chesterfield on Saturday.

"There'l be surprises, so called form teams who lose out to teams who are supposed to be struggling.

"The league's going throw some difficult twists and turns at every team between now and the end of the season, but we've got to take our learnings, move on and apply all our energies to try and get three points in the next game."

On the upcoming home double-header, Millington said: "Looking forward to them. Boreham Wood is always a good battle, they're on a better run of form.

"They started the season in a sticky run of form but I know the amount of work that goes on behind-the-scenes by Luke and his team and they will present a serious test for us.

"But we'll look forward to trying to write a few wrongs we've experienced at Bromley.

"And then Oldham, local derby, they'll bring a big following and help create a great atmosphere at The Shay.

"So we'll look forward to that as well but we'll make sure we take our learnings out of Bromley and implement them going into Boreham Wood."

Millington says the Halifax fans have an important role to play ove the next few days.

"They always do, I thought they were great again at Bromley," he said.

"They're behind the lads, I think they can see what they're trying to do.

"They acknowledge some of the challenges we face.

"We have a unique set of challenges when you look at our competitors in the top-half of the table and I think the fans get that, they understand that and they're seeing a group of lads working realy hard and trying to implement a style and a brand of football we believe can help them succeed.

"The fans were amazing at Dagenham, they were fantastic again at Bromley and I anticipate that'll carry on now until the end of the season.

"What we've got to do as a staff and a group of players is keep giving everything we possibly can to try and get three points."

Town striker Adan George is facing a three-game ban after his late red card at Bromley, which looks set to open the door for either Rob Harker or Aaron Cosgrave to start up top on Saturday.

When asked if now would be a good time for them to start finding the net, Millington said: "Never a bad time for them to be scoring.

"We've not created enough at Bromley, mainly because we were up against a team who defended very well.

"Let's not forget Aaron Cosgrave, he had a run of starts earlier in the season and we were playing well and winning games at that stage.

"Rob was very effective in the first part of the season, if we can get Jamie Cooke back we know what an asset he can be to a forward line.

"And then we've got the pace and attacking prowess of Max, Andrew, Angelo and Flo, so there's an awful lot of positive things up the top end of the pitch.

"There's a lot of forward players who we want to contribute and my role in that is making sure that I pick the lads who are most motivated and most able to deliver in the upcoming games."

Millington said attacker Jamie Cooke was unlikely to feature against Boreham Wood, while defender Jordan Keane had a scan last week and was due to be assessed this week on his fitness.