Halifax are unbeaten in ten home games, a run stretching back to February 25, but have produced a mixed bag of performances on their own patch this season, playing well in their 2-0 win over Bromley but failing to reach top gear in draws with Oxford and Gateshead.

Millington wants his team to step things up against Southend on Saturday.

"What we've got to remember is we're unbeaten at home since February, so the home form is certainly good in terms of results," he said.

Chris Millington

"But what we've got to do is show that we're able to impose our style and our game on oppositions when they come to The Shay.

"It's sometimes easier to put on an away performance because the onus is on the home team to make more of the play, and I think we do that incredibly well away from home, we make the most of our opportunities.

"But what we've got to do is impose our game with the ball on Southend, and any teams who come to The Shay."

Millington added: "We've got to build on the Rochdale performance, we've got to keep moving forward.

"We don't want to lose any of our positive work out of possession, we don't want to lose any of our positive play when we're playing out from Sam Johnson.

"The pragmatic approach that Sam takes, when to build and when to go onto the strikers, we want to maintain all that.

"The first-half in particular against Rochdale, there were some really positive elements of our play in the final third, so we've got to build on that by having longer periods in the final third and taking more of our chances, that's what we'll be hoping to achieve on Saturday."

Southend would be level on points were it not for their 10-point deduction after failing to pay off their HMRC debt.

"I'm looking forward to it, I think it'll be a real tight game," Millington said.

"They're a team who I perceive as closest to us in many respects, how they play, their intensity, their organisation.

"A very difficult opposition and were it not for the points deduction it'd be a game between two teams who are in the same area of the league.

"It'll be a real difficult game and there's an awful lot to be said for the job the staff are doing there in difficult circumstances.

"But what we've got to remember is what a strong group of players they've got, their matchday squad is a very capable National League team."

The Shaymen are offering reduced matchday admission for the game and are hoping to attract fans from higher league clubs due to the international break.

"There's loads of reasons why there should be a bigger crowd," Millington said.

"We are in a rich vein of form, we're in a good position in the league, we've got a lot of exciting young players coming through, there's a lot to be positive about.