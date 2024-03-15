Chris Millington

Halifax are second in the National League form table over the last six games and sit two points and two places outside the top seven, with a game in hand.

The Shaymen have won five of their last six matches to put them right in the mix for a play-off place.

"What's huge for us us really is the way the lads have coped with the change in style and change in shape and evolving into a completely different type of team," Millington told the Courier.

"When we changed style, which was somewhat enforced, we were averaging around 40 per cent possession each game and we were being successful within that, let's not forget.

"Up until Boxing Day and New Year's Day against Altrincham we were doing very well in the style we were playing in.

"Then throughout January we had to evolve things because of other factors, but those things aren't easy to do for staff or players, and yet the players and staff have managed to implement a completely new style of play.

"Since New Year's Day, we average well over 50 per cent possession in games, so we're dominating the ball much more in games.

"Anyone with any background in football, the challenge that presents won't be lost on them and I'm really impressed with how the staff and players have gone about adapting and evolving mid-season, it is really quite an achievement.

"And then to build a positive run of form off the back of that, they deserve a great deal of credit.

"But the most important thing is that we maintain that going into Sunday and turn it into a result at Oxford."

When asked if he felt Halifax looked like a side capable of finishing in the play-offs, Millington said: "We've said it many times over the course of the season and we always knew it, that we believed we'd finish the season in stronger form than we started it.

"We're a team and maybe we're a club who are better in the second half of seasons, we have an incredibly high turnover of players every summer, more than most.

"We have to bed them in, we have to learn about them, they have to learn about us and that takes time so we're always going to be a team who gets stronger as the season goes on.

"So we're starting to see the strength of this squad and of some of the players we've brought in, and we need to maintain that recent run of form to give ourselves the best possible chance of finishing in the play-offs.

"But it's all about Oxford City and continuing the run there on Sunday."

On what his team is going to need to show over the next few weeks to finish in the top seven, Millington said: "It's the same old cliche isn't it, it's one game at a time, we've got to roll out another performance against Oxford that sees us as dominant with the ball, as threatening with how we use it, as resilient and organised in how we work and defend without the ball, all the traits opposition managers recognise when they prepare to come up against Halifax Town.

"We've got to be all of those things and be the very best version of ourselves with those characteristics at the fore.

"That's what we'll be working incredinly hard to be at Oxford City and I want to see those traits throughout the rest of the season."

Only Ryan Galvin is expected to return off Town's list of absentees for Sunday's match.

"I think this time of year, every club's the same," Millington said.

"You've got injuries and players who can't get themselves right and get themselves out, you've got players who'll play regardless of what aches and pains they're going through.

"So every club's generally in a similar position, I think what some find, and Boreham Wood on Saturday were an example of this, is they've got the ability to bring more players in.

"Last season we brought three loans in over the course of the whole season and this season the only new players we've brought in are the two new signigs, Adan George and Jack Jenkins.

"We're not one of those clubs - there are a whole host of them in the National League - who will keep going and just recruit and recruit and recruit.

"The difference at Halifax Town is that if players sign for us, we expect them to figure, so it may well be the case that one or two of the younger lads get an opportunity before the end of the season."

Millington said it is still a possibility that he could add to the squad.

"We'll never rule it out, we're always open minded but the reality is the players we've looked at and enquired about, we can't meet the demands of the parent club to bring them in," he said.

"At the moment I'm not overly concerned because I've got a great deal of faith and belief in the playing squad we've got but we certainly wouldn't rule it out if we knew somebody was going to give us that extra bit of quality to try and help in the final stages of the season."

Oxford have only won seven of their 39 games in the league this season and are without a win in their last nine outings.

"We expect to win every game," Millington said on whether Town should be going into the game expecting three points.

"We go into every game with a plan and with a purpose about us that is to go and try to get the win.

"We believe we can beat anyone on our day.

"Of course, when you play a team at the bottom end of the division, that expectation is greater but the danger is we don't recognise the treats of Oxford or we go into the game under-prepared or over-confident and complacent.

"So it presents a different list of challenges going into a game with a team who are not having a particularly successful season.

"So we've got to prepare ourselves thoroughly, we've got to respect the opposition, respect their threats and we know from the game at The Shay that they have got threats.

"They've pulled out some fantastic results this season and they've actually pulled out some really fantastic performances.

"We'll prepare ourselves in the thorough manner we try to do for every game but we will go out with the intention of trying to do everything we can to earn three points."

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and kicks-off at 12.15pm on Sunday.

"The Sunday doesn't alter a great deal for us because we'll go through the same preparation, we'll train Friday and Saturday and travel on Saturday after training," said the Town boss.

"The earlier kick-off is a bit of a curveball because it affects a few of the pre-match routines for the players and the staff so we've got to make sure we don't miss a trick there.

"But we have had a dress rehearsal for this in the Gateshead away game earlier in the season that was on TV.