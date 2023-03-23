News you can trust since 1853
Millington welcomes return of Harrogate loanee Max Wright to The Shay

Chris Millington has welcomed the return of loanee Max Wright after he re-joined Town from Harrogate.

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 19:56 GMT- 1 min read
Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston
Wright had a successful spell on loan at Halifax earlier this season that was ended by injury.

But he is now back at The Shay for the rest of the campaign.

"A fantastic lad, we had such a good experience with him and he had such a positive impact, not only in games but around the group, that seeing as we've got the opportunity to bring him back in, it would be foolish not to," Millington said.

Wright, who suffered a serious ankle injury last summer, is recovering from a muscle injury, but it is hoped he will be available for Halifax's home game against Wrexham on April 7.

"Clearly he's somebody who need managing closely because of his injury history, and we know that," Millington said.

"But we feel that risk is outweighed by the quality he brings on the pitch and the character of the lad around the training ground, so we're willing to take that risk because of who he is.

"Were it another player, we might not be quite as willing to take that risk, but because of the lad that Max is, we're happy to work with him to try and get the most out of him."

