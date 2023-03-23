Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Wright had a successful spell on loan at Halifax earlier this season that was ended by injury.

But he is now back at The Shay for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A fantastic lad, we had such a good experience with him and he had such a positive impact, not only in games but around the group, that seeing as we've got the opportunity to bring him back in, it would be foolish not to," Millington said.

Wright, who suffered a serious ankle injury last summer, is recovering from a muscle injury, but it is hoped he will be available for Halifax's home game against Wrexham on April 7.

"Clearly he's somebody who need managing closely because of his injury history, and we know that," Millington said.

"But we feel that risk is outweighed by the quality he brings on the pitch and the character of the lad around the training ground, so we're willing to take that risk because of who he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad