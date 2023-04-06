Minute's applause to be held during 19th minute of FC Halifax Town's game with Wrexham in memory of Shaymen fan Noah Brown
A minute's applause will be held during 19th minute of FC Halifax Town's game with Wrexham tomorrow in memory of Shaymen fan Noah Brown.
Noah Brown was only 19 when he died in August last year.
He was the fourth generation of his family to support FC Halifax Town and was at the Shay for games even before he could walk.
Noah’s family have launched a fundraising appeal for the Teenage Cancer Trust in Noah’s honour, backed by the football club he loved.
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney have donated £5,000 to the appeal.
In a message on Twitter, Noah’s dad Stephen said: “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for our son Noah. The football community shows once more, extraordinary compassion and unity. Thank you @FCHTOnline So proud of our club!”
FC Halifax Town are encouraging all fans at the game tomorrow to clap for Noah in the 19th minute of the match.