Noah Brown was only 19 when he died in August last year.

He was the fourth generation of his family to support FC Halifax Town and was at the Shay for games even before he could walk.

Noah’s family have launched a fundraising appeal for the Teenage Cancer Trust in Noah’s honour, backed by the football club he loved.

Noah Brown

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney have donated £5,000 to the appeal.

In a message on Twitter, Noah’s dad Stephen said: “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for our son Noah. The football community shows once more, extraordinary compassion and unity. Thank you @FCHTOnline So proud of our club!”

