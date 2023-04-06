News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
19 minutes ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
2 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
3 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
3 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
4 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Minute's applause to be held during 19th minute of FC Halifax Town's game with Wrexham in memory of Shaymen fan Noah Brown

A minute's applause will be held during 19th minute of FC Halifax Town's game with Wrexham tomorrow in memory of Shaymen fan Noah Brown.

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST- 1 min read

Noah Brown was only 19 when he died in August last year.

He was the fourth generation of his family to support FC Halifax Town and was at the Shay for games even before he could walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noah’s family have launched a fundraising appeal for the Teenage Cancer Trust in Noah’s honour, backed by the football club he loved.

Noah BrownNoah Brown
Noah Brown
Most Popular

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney have donated £5,000 to the appeal.

In a message on Twitter, Noah’s dad Stephen said: “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for our son Noah. The football community shows once more, extraordinary compassion and unity. Thank you @FCHTOnline So proud of our club!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FC Halifax Town are encouraging all fans at the game tomorrow to clap for Noah in the 19th minute of the match.

Read More
Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham: Hollywood actor shares story of young Halifax Town fa...
FC Halifax TownWrexhamHollywoodRyan Reynolds