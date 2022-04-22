Mitchell aims to tame Wolves after Brighouse Town Women sink Sheffield FC

Wolves visit Town less than two weeks since the sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Molineux and Mitchell is hoping for another entertaining game to mark the end of his side's home campaign at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium. He said: "We want to get a decent crowd. It will be very much a celebration day as the players have had a great season.

"The game at Molineux was one of the best experiences I have ever had; playing in a big stadium in front of a sell-out crowd.

"We went there to see how far away we were from the league leaders and once again, we took points away from one of the top sides in the division."

The clash against Wolves should provide all the motivation for the Town players, who consigned Sheffield FC to a bottom-three finish with a 1-0 home on Thursday night.

Imogen Williams' strike on 64 minutes secured the points for Town, who are now assured of a top-seven finish, with fourth not yet out of reach, should results go their way.

Mitchell said: "Sheffield needed to win and they came with a plan to work hard and sit back, looking to counter-attack.

"I think there was an element of us taking our foot off the gas a little but we got the result and that assures of seventh place at least.

"At the start of the season I challenged Imogen [Williams] to prove herself in the first team and she has scored another key goal.