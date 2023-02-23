The Women’s National League Northern Premier Division side announced an end to their 10-year association with Brighouse Town FC last weekend and played their first game at their new home of Eccleshill United, in Bradford, on Wednesday, when they defeated Liverpool Feds 2-1.

Mitchell is hopeful that the move from the Yorkshire Payments Stadium will continue to deliver positive results on and off the pitch but insists that the breakaway from Brighouse was amicable. He said: “Town want a women’s team that they have full control in running, but we weren’t willing to hand that over.

"They are going in one direction and we are going in another.

Brighouse Town Women manager Rob Mitchell. Pic: Bruce Fitzgerald

"It was a tough decision. I am a Brighouse lad and former player at the club. The women’s team had a brilliant 10-year affiliation with Town but we need to make the next step in the journey.”

Mitchell added: "Sometimes, things don’t work out how you want them but we are leaving on good terms.

"We had a great relationship with Brighouse Town. There is no animosity. We shared the ground and badge but we have been happy to look after ourselves because we are experts in the women’s game.

"We are an independent women’s team that is not linked to Town’s men’s side. We have always managed our own finances and that is really tough as we are not associated with a ‘big club’ but the expectations are high and so are the expenses.”

Looking ahead, Mitchell said: “I feel we need to be more of a club and do something different; be self-sufficient.

"The most important thing for us is to build our women’s and girls’ teams, from bottom to top. We set up the girls section at Town but it was too much for me to run on my own so they became part of the men’s club. It was the right decision at the time and we wish them well.”

The move to Eccleshill’s base in Wrose has allowed the team to break away from Brighouse but their long-term home remains undecided. Mitchell said: “Eccleshill is a short term solution for the rest of this season, with potential for next season. The playing surface is excellent, which is important, as we need to have a good base for the level of football we are playing at.

“There are three home games left this season and two will be played at Eccleshill. The third, against Wolves, is still to be decided and could even be played at Molineux, but we are in discussions about that.”

He added: "There aren’t many facilities in the area that meet the requirements of playing at the third level of the women’s game so we are keeping our options open.”

Then there is the small matter of what the team will be called. They have until May 1 to submit their new name in time for next season and Mitchell wants to get it right.

