Hoti has been out of action with a shoulder problem sustained in the 2-2 draw at Fylde on January 23, but is nearing a return to action.

"He'll be back in full training on Thursday and Friday and will be assessed after that," confirmed assistant manager Andy Cooper.

Jamie Cooke missed Tuesday's win over Maidenhead after picking up an ankle ligament injury in a tackle in the win at Dorking last Saturday, but Town don't think it's a long-term issue.

"He's having his ankle assessed so we'll probably know more after that," said Cooper.

"He's had a huge impact in recent games and the lads who stepped up on Tuesday performed really well in his place, so it's pleasing that when people come in, they stake a claim.

"But Cookie's relentless in his work ethic and he'll be desperate to get back."

Cooper confirmed Ryan Galvin has a hamstring injury, which forced him off last weekend at Dorking.

"He'll be assessed as well so we'll get more details after that," he said.

"Early indications are we don't think he'll be available for Saturday."

Winger Angelo Cappello is expected to be out for around a month with his hamstring injury.

"It's disappointing for him," said Cooper. "He had the opportunity to play for Belize as well so it comes at a disappointing time for the club and for him personally.

"He's got big things ahead and he wants to contribute as much as he can."

On the absence of striker Rob Harker, Cooper said: "He's back out running.

"He felt a discomfort in his hamstring in last Thursday's session on the Astroturf, because of all the snow, when we were preparing for the Dorking game.

"He was assessed over the weekend and he was back running before the game on Tuesday, with a view to assessing him again on Thursday.

"If he'd got through training on Thursday he'd have been in contention to be selected for Dorking, and then for Tuesday as well."