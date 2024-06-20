Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Millington says Town have agreed a deal for their second signing of the summer.

Only midfielder Tom Pugh has been added to the Halifax squad since the end of last season.

But the Town boss says more additions are on the way, with one agreed and another close to being wrapped up.

"Very close, we've got one agreed," Millington told the Courier when asked if there were any further signings that were imminent.

"I can't go into too many details because there's certain aspects with their current club that will need to be dealt with first.

"We've got another one very close to being agreed, which I'd expect to be tied up this afternoon and then there'll be paperwork to do, but I'd expect an agreement to be in place today.

"A couple of others are in the early stages of negotiation, so we're in a really positive place."

The Courier understands that the player Town have agreed a deal with is the one that Millington said he was close to tying up at the end of last month.

Millington says a lot of work has been going on at the club to add to the squad.

"I had a bit of time away with the family, which was fantastic, and then me, Coops and Aaron Scholes have been right back at it with a lot of work going in behind-the-scenes," he said.

"Meeting players, speaking to them, getting references, digging into their background in terms of injury, doing all those unseen, unheard things we can't tell everybody about but that occupy a lot of time and energy.

"It's part of the job I enjoy but it does occupy a lot of time."

A new goalkeeper, a new right-back, a new left-sided centre-half and a new forward are on the Town manager’s wish list

"They're some of the positions we're looking for, we're open to one or two others potentially, but they're certainly positions we're looking to fill," he said.

Millington says Oldham duo Nathan Sheron and Liam Hogan are not serious contenders to join the club.

On whether Halifax were in for striker Danny Elliott before he joined Macclesfield, the Town boss said: "There's been a couple of players we've been very keen to do a deal with that have ended up at Macclesfield, but we're probably not the only team that are going to lose out on players to them."