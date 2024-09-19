Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League and the National League have launched a new competition for first teams of National League clubs and Premier League 2 sides.

The National League Cup is designed to give young players from Premier League and EFL clubs additional opportunities to test themselves against senior opposition, with the aim of further aiding elite player development.

The competition, which begins in October, also offers an opportunity for National League clubs to play regular matches against the best U21 teams in England at their own stadia, with this additional exposure intended to improve the playing and spectator experience. National League clubs will also keep all gate receipts from these fixtures.

The National League Cup is a 32-team midweek competition, comprising 16 under-21 teams participating in Premier League 2, and 16 first teams from clubs participating in the National League.

The competition will consist of a group stage (four groups of eight), with the two best-placed teams in each group advancing to a knock-out stage to determine the winner.

The first round of the competition includes fixtures between Oldham Athletic and Stoke City PL2 and FC Halifax Town and Newcastle United PL2 while Dagenham & Redbridge host Tottenham Hotspur PL2.

Tony Scholes, Chief Football Officer at the Premier League said: “We’re excited to launch this new competition in partnership with the National League.

“The competition will provide additional opportunities for young players in the under 17-21 age groups to gain valuable experience of playing against First Team opposition, something many of our current Premier League stars have experienced in their development.

“We’re pleased to be able to support in the operation of the competition and look forward to seeing the wider benefits it will bring to National League clubs.”

Mark Ives, General Manager at the National League said: “This new competition presents another exciting chapter in our partnership with the Premier League.

“Our sides will have a great opportunity to compete against some of the best academy players in the country. We’re excited to be working closer with the Premier League on the operational side of the new competition and look forward to continuing our valued partnership further.”

The combined prize fund for the competition is £1million, provided by the Premier League. Prize money will be distributed only to National League clubs.

Competition round dates: • Group stage match round 1: 1 – 2 October 2024 • Group stage match round 2: 5 - 6 November 2024 • Group stage match round 3: 3 – 4 December 2024 • Group stage match round 4: 21 – 22 January 2025 • Quarter-finals: 5 – 6 February 2025 • Semi-finals: 11 – 12 March 2025 • Final: 1 – 2 April 2025