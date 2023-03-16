News you can trust since 1853
More players on the verge of a return to fitness as Town's injury woes ease

More players are set to return to fitness as Town boss Chris Millington's injury list continues to ease.

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:22 GMT- 2 min read

Luke Summerfield, Matty Warburton and Festus Arthur have all recently returned after spells on the sidelines.

And they are set to be joined off the injured list by captain Tom Clarke and vice-captain Jordan Keane.

"Keano took part in a large portion of Tuesday's session, so that was great," said Millington.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston
"With us being on 3G it wasn't suitable for Tom Clarke but he's taking on full running programmes now and will be available for training on Thursday on the grass.

"So they're both getting back to being close for selection."

Jamie Cooke started Saturday's 2-0 win at Aldershot on the bench, but came on at half-time in the game.

"He did have a little niggle with the muscle just to the side of his calf, which led to us easing off him on Saturday and starting him on the bench," Millington said, "but he's in good shape and he's in full training at the moment."

Liverpool loanee Fidel O'Rourke has returned to his parent club for treatment on his hamstring injury.

"His hamstring was scanned and he has got a slight strain there, so the prognosis is two to three weeks," Millington said.

"He's back running this week already, which is very positive and he will hopefully be taking part in some football sessions next week.

"He will hopefully be close to the two week mark than three."

And on midfielder Kian Spence's continued absence, Millington said: "He's out running and he's upped his load, so moving in the right direction.

"But clearly it's, excuse the pun, a painfully slow process."

