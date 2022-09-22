National League brings forward embargo on match highlights

Football

National League rules have said that clubs had to wait until 12am on a Monday morning to post highlights of a Saturday game.

For midweek matches, clubs were not allowed to upload match footage to their media channels until 24 hours after the final whistle.

The new rules mean clubs can post match footage of a Saturday game after 6.15pm, when there is no BT Sport highlights show and straight after the league broadcaster's programme when there is a BT Sport show.

For midweek matches, clubs can show highlights immediately after the match.

In a statement, the National League said: “We have been in discussions with BT Sport on the timing restriction on clubs placing their highlights online and the difficulties this can cause some clubs.

"Yesterday BT Sport confirmed they are in agreement for the restriction to be amended so that clubs can upload their highlights immediately following the BT Sport National League highlights show, rather than the current restriction.

"Whilst the timing of the BT Sport highlights show may vary – they are typically scheduled at 10pm, finishing at 10.30pm, with this being the case for the forthcoming weeks.

"Should there be any amends to the timings we will ensure they are sent to the clubs.

"Should there not be a weekend highlights show, highlights cannot be uploaded until after the blackout in accordance with Article 48.

"In relation to midweek highlights, these can be shown immediately following the completion of the game.

"This amendment is effective immediately and the League are grateful to BT Sport for this concession.”