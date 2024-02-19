National League club appoints former Premier League goalkeeper as their new manager
Eastleigh have appointed former Premier League goalkeeper Kelvin Davis as their new manager to replace Richard Hill.
Hill left his role as manager at the weekend after a 3-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet and has been succeeded by Davis, who made over 600 professional appearances, including for Southampton, Wimbledon, Sunderland and Ipswich.
He has had a brief spell at caretaker-manager at Southampton in 2018 but this is his first permanent senior managerial role.