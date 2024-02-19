News you can trust since 1853
National League club appoints former Premier League goalkeeper as their new manager

Eastleigh have appointed former Premier League goalkeeper Kelvin Davis as their new manager to replace Richard Hill.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:50 GMT
Southampton's caretaker manager Kelvin Davis watches his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)Southampton's caretaker manager Kelvin Davis watches his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Hill left his role as manager at the weekend after a 3-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet and has been succeeded by Davis, who made over 600 professional appearances, including for Southampton, Wimbledon, Sunderland and Ipswich.

He has had a brief spell at caretaker-manager at Southampton in 2018 but this is his first permanent senior managerial role.

