New Wealdstone boss David Noble

He replaces Stuart Maynard, who left The Stones to take charge of League Two side Notts County.

Noble guided St Albans City to the final of the National League South play-offs last season, and has them sitting one point outside the play-off places, having won six of their last seven matches.

Noble made over 300 appearances as a player for clubs including Watford, West Ham, Bristol City, and Exeter City.

Speaking on the Wealdstone website, the club's board of directors said in a statement: "We have been closely following David's impressive work at St Albans City and are confident in his ability to excel in a full-time managerial role. His philosophy and approach to the game align perfectly with our ambitions, and will enable him to settle in quickly to build upon the excellent foundations set by Stuart Maynard over the last few years. Together with Neil Banfield and the coaching staff, we are poised for a new era of success at Wealdstone.

"We have agreed a suitable compensation package with St Albans City and also extend our gratitude for their professional conduct during this transition. We wish them continued success in their ongoing campaign.

"We are excited about this new chapter and confident that our fans will join us in warmly welcoming both David and Neil to the club."