National League deadline day: Former Nottingham Forest and Derby County keeper joins Wrexham and Stockport County snap up Hull City midfielder
National League club’s have until 5pm today to rejig their squad’s ahead of the run-in.
Follow our live feed through the day to find out what Chesterfield FC, FC Halifax Town, their promotion rivals, and the rest of the league are up to.
Last updated: Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 15:35
- Today (5pm) is the deadline for National League clubs to add to their squads for this season
- Paul Cook hopeful of bringing in some new faces
- Two brothers announced £1m investment in Spireites at AGM last night
Reaction
The 26-year-old has made ten appearances in the Championship for The Tigers this season after joining in the Summer from Portsmouth.
Stockport’s Director of Football Simon Wilson said: ‘Andy is a player from the local area who knows already what this club is all about, and the journey that we’re on right now, and I’d like to welcome him to the Club. His addition will add further depth and quality to our first-team squad for the season run-in, as we look to secure promotion to the Football League.’
Another one in for the leaders
Who the bookies fancy
Here’s the latest National League promotion odds. They might be changing a fair bit after today’s deadline deals are done and dusted.
Stockport County are now ten clear at the top after Chesterfield’s defeat at Altrincham and are heavy favourites to win the league.
The promotion run-in
A reminder of who the National League’s promotion hopefuls still have to play this season.
Stockport County are currently in pole position in the National League with a seven point lead and a games in hand over Chesterfield.
QPR man wanted
QPR defender Kai Woollard-Innocent is on the radar of National League trio Aldershot Town, Boreham Wood and Eastleigh, as well as National League South outfit Woking, according to a report by West London Sport.
Spireites to make double swoop?
Reaction to the move
Stockport’s Director of Football Simon Wilson said: “Courtney is an athletic forward player who has strong pedigree in the National League from his time at Yeovil and Bromley. He will add excellent competition and depth to the squad, as we now approach the final run in.’
Stockport
Courtney Duffus joins on loan from League One Morecambe, having signed for the Shrimpers last summer following previous spells in the National League with Yeovil and Bromley.
A first bit of business for the league leaders
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is a happy man as well
He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lee to the Club. It was important with the unfortunate injury to Rob Lainton that we brought another experienced goalkeeper in.
“He’s a keeper Lee Butler and I have known well over the years and he’ll be a strong addition to the squad going forward.”