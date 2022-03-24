National League deadline day: Weymouth snap up Bournemouth left back, Wrexham sign Lee Camp and it's two in at Stockport County
Last updated: Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 17:21
Nothing happening at the Spireites
That’s it for another year
Ladies and gents, I make that 5pm and deadline day is now officially over.
Stay tuned though tomorrow when we will bring you plenty more on deals that have gone through but not been made public just yet.
Here’s what Southend boss Kevin Maher had to say about the deal
“We’re delighted to bring Kenny in. He has got loads of experience at the level and good leadership qualities. We are very young at the back so needed someone with great knowledge. He fits that bill.
“He’s someone suited to playing in a three so that’s a possibility, he’s done that for Dagenham this season so we can look at that. He wouldn’t be adverse to it.
“You know exactly what he can bring to the team, and we can trust him straight away in terms of knowing the job, knowing the level and talking to others around him.”
Southend have added a defender
Southend have agreed a deal with fellow National League side Dagenham & Redbridge to sign the 33-year-old defender on a deal until the end of this season.
Greenwood is ready to go
Weymouth have swooped
No more ins at Notts County
It’s business done at Meadow Lane. The club aren’t bringing anyone else in after adding Sam Graham to the squad yesterday.
Reaction
The 26-year-old has made ten appearances in the Championship for The Tigers this season after joining in the Summer from Portsmouth.
Stockport’s Director of Football Simon Wilson said: ‘Andy is a player from the local area who knows already what this club is all about, and the journey that we’re on right now, and I’d like to welcome him to the Club. His addition will add further depth and quality to our first-team squad for the season run-in, as we look to secure promotion to the Football League.’
Another one in for the leaders
Who the bookies fancy
Here’s the latest National League promotion odds. They might be changing a fair bit after today’s deadline deals are done and dusted.
Stockport County are now ten clear at the top after Chesterfield’s defeat at Altrincham and are heavy favourites to win the league.