National League: Here's who is playing who in the run-in as the race for the play-offs hots up

Barnet are away and gone in top spot, but below that, there are places up for grabs inside the rest of the top seven.

We reckon Eastleigh, in 11th on 53 points – seven points below seventh – and the teams below them are too far adrift to get into the play-offs.

But above them, there are lots of twists and turns that could lie ahead, so we take a look at who will play who over the last few game days of the season.

1 . York City - 2nd. Played 40, 80pts Apr 5 - Fylde (a), Apr 12 - Aldershot (h), Apr 18 - Gateshead (a), Apr 21 - Oldham (h), Apr 26 - Solihull (h), May 5 - Eastleigh (a)

2 . Forest Green Rovers - 3rd. Played 40, 75pts Apr 5 - Wealdstone (a), Apr 12 - Gateshead (h), Apr 18 - Yeovil (a), Apr 21 - Tamworth (h), Apr 26 - Oldham (h), May 5 - Hartlepool (a)

3 . Oldham Athletic - 4th. Played 40, 66pts Apr 8 - Woking (h), Apr 12 - Yeovil (a), Apr 18 - Hartlepool (h), Apr 21 - York (a), Apr 26 - Forest Green (a), May 5 - Ebbsfleet (h)