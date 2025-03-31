LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Byron Webster of Bromley celebrates with the trophy after winning the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Bromley and Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium on May 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Byron Webster of Bromley celebrates with the trophy after winning the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Bromley and Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium on May 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
National League: Here's who is playing who in the run-in as the race for the play-offs hots up

By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Mar 2025, 08:40 BST
The race for the play-offs in the National League is hotting up.

Barnet are away and gone in top spot, but below that, there are places up for grabs inside the rest of the top seven.

We reckon Eastleigh, in 11th on 53 points – seven points below seventh – and the teams below them are too far adrift to get into the play-offs.

But above them, there are lots of twists and turns that could lie ahead, so we take a look at who will play who over the last few game days of the season.

Apr 5 - Fylde (a), Apr 12 - Aldershot (h), Apr 18 - Gateshead (a), Apr 21 - Oldham (h), Apr 26 - Solihull (h), May 5 - Eastleigh (a)

1. York City - 2nd. Played 40, 80pts

Apr 5 - Wealdstone (a), Apr 12 - Gateshead (h), Apr 18 - Yeovil (a), Apr 21 - Tamworth (h), Apr 26 - Oldham (h), May 5 - Hartlepool (a)

2. Forest Green Rovers - 3rd. Played 40, 75pts

Apr 8 - Woking (h), Apr 12 - Yeovil (a), Apr 18 - Hartlepool (h), Apr 21 - York (a), Apr 26 - Forest Green (a), May 5 - Ebbsfleet (h)

3. Oldham Athletic - 4th. Played 40, 66pts

Apr 5 - Eastleigh (a), Apr 12 - Maidenhead (h), Apr 18 - Fylde (a), Apr 21 - Altrincham (h), Apr 26 - Braintree (h), May 5 - Wealdstone (a)

4. FC Halifax Town - 5th. Played 40, 63pts

