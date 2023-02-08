YORK, ENGLAND - MAY 21: a corner flag ahead of the National League North Play Off Final match between York City and Boston United at LNER Community Stadium on May 21, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

Webb was appointed as successor to John Askey on December 2 but the club have only won three of their 11 matches since then, and their defeat at home to Solihull last night (Tuesday) was their fourth consecutive defeat, leaving them 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

In a statement on their website, York City said: “York City FC can confirm that first-team manager David Webb has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank David for his efforts over the last few months and wish him all the best for the future.