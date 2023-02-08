National League manager departs after two months in the job
York City manager David Webb has left his role after two months in the job.
Webb was appointed as successor to John Askey on December 2 but the club have only won three of their 11 matches since then, and their defeat at home to Solihull last night (Tuesday) was their fourth consecutive defeat, leaving them 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.
In a statement on their website, York City said: “York City FC can confirm that first-team manager David Webb has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.
“We would like to thank David for his efforts over the last few months and wish him all the best for the future.
“The club has commenced its search for a new manager, and we will bring further communication on who will take interim charge in due course.”