National League manager leaves club after poor run of form

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Feb 2025, 13:29 BST
Kevin PhillipsKevin Phillips
Kevin Phillips
AFC Fylde have announced that manager Kevin Phillips has left the club.

Phillips was appointed manager of strugglers Fylde in October but leaves after just 20 games, winning five, drawing three and losing 12.

The Coasters are third from bottom and a point from safety following a disappointing defeat against relegation rivals Boston United on Tuesday evening, meaning they have only won twice in their last ten games.

Related topics:Kevin PhillipsCoastersNational LeagueAFC FyldeBoston United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice