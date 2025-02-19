National League manager leaves club after poor run of form
AFC Fylde have announced that manager Kevin Phillips has left the club.
Phillips was appointed manager of strugglers Fylde in October but leaves after just 20 games, winning five, drawing three and losing 12.
The Coasters are third from bottom and a point from safety following a disappointing defeat against relegation rivals Boston United on Tuesday evening, meaning they have only won twice in their last ten games.
