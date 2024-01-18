News you can trust since 1853
National League manager leaves to become new Notts County boss

Notts County have appointed Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard as their new manager.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Jan 2024, 19:47 GMT
Stuart Maynard

Maynard has developed a strong reputation as one of the best managers outside the Football League by establishing Wealdstone as a fifth tier side, securing some impressive results while playing attractive football.

He replaces Luke Williams, who guided Notts County to promotion from the National League last season but left Meadow Lane to take charge at Swansea City.

FC Halifax Town visit Wealdstone next Saturday.

