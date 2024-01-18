National League manager leaves to become new Notts County boss
Notts County have appointed Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard as their new manager.
Maynard has developed a strong reputation as one of the best managers outside the Football League by establishing Wealdstone as a fifth tier side, securing some impressive results while playing attractive football.
He replaces Luke Williams, who guided Notts County to promotion from the National League last season but left Meadow Lane to take charge at Swansea City.
FC Halifax Town visit Wealdstone next Saturday.