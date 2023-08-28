YORK, ENGLAND - MAY 21: a general view inside the stadium ahead of the National League North Play Off Final match between York City and Boston United at LNER Community Stadium on May 21, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

The Minstermen have failed to win any of their first six games, despite significant investment in the squad since new ownership took control of the club.

In a statement on their website, City said: “York City FC has this evening parted company with first team manager Mikey Morton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club has reluctantly taken the decision to relieve Mikey Morton of his duties.

“The club wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to Mikey for his work, passion, and commitment since joining the Club in February.

“We wish Mikey every success in his future career, and he will always be welcome back at the LNER community stadium. The club see Mikey as an asset and have offered him a role internally so await his decision.

“The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new first team manager.

“In the meantime, assistant Manager Tony McMahon will take charge of the first team supported by first team staff.”