News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

National League manager sacked after poor start to new season

National League side York City have sacked their manager Michael Morton after a poor start to the season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Aug 2023, 19:36 BST- 1 min read
YORK, ENGLAND - MAY 21: a general view inside the stadium ahead of the National League North Play Off Final match between York City and Boston United at LNER Community Stadium on May 21, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)YORK, ENGLAND - MAY 21: a general view inside the stadium ahead of the National League North Play Off Final match between York City and Boston United at LNER Community Stadium on May 21, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)
YORK, ENGLAND - MAY 21: a general view inside the stadium ahead of the National League North Play Off Final match between York City and Boston United at LNER Community Stadium on May 21, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

The Minstermen have failed to win any of their first six games, despite significant investment in the squad since new ownership took control of the club.

In a statement on their website, City said: “York City FC has this evening parted company with first team manager Mikey Morton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The club has reluctantly taken the decision to relieve Mikey Morton of his duties.

“The club wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to Mikey for his work, passion, and commitment since joining the Club in February.

Most Popular

“We wish Mikey every success in his future career, and he will always be welcome back at the LNER community stadium. The club see Mikey as an asset and have offered him a role internally so await his decision.

“The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new first team manager.

“In the meantime, assistant Manager Tony McMahon will take charge of the first team supported by first team staff.”

York are the second National League side to change their manager already this season after Eastleigh boss Lee Bradbury left The Spitfires recently.

Related topics:National LeagueYork CityYorkEastleigh