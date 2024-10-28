Ian Culverhouse

National League strugglers Boston United have sacked their manager Ian Culverhouse.

The manager led Boston to promotion last season via the play-offs but has won just two of his 16 league games in charge this season, with The Pilgrims second bottom in the table.

A club statement said: "Ian took charge at the Jakemans Community Stadium in September 2022, helping to preserve the club's National League North status in his first season at the helm, before guiding the Pilgrims to promotion through the play-offs in May.

"However, a difficult start to life in the National League has led to a change being made."