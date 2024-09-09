Ebbsfleet United have sacked manager Danny Searle after the club failed to win any of their first seven games of the season.

Searle guided Ebbsfleet to safety on the final day of last season, having taken over the job in February.

But he leaves Ebbsfleet bottom of the National League with six defeats and one draw from their first seven matches, the last of which was a 4-0 defeat at Altrincham last time out.