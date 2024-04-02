National League manager to leave club at the end of the season
Boreham Wood have announced that long-serving manager Luke Garrard will leave the club at the end of the season.
Garrard has been in charge of the club since 2015, and has guided them to the National League play-off final, and the fourth round of last season’s FA Cup, a run which included winning against then-Championship side Bournemouth, as well as another play-off finish last term.
However, the club have struggled this season and are currently third from bottom in the table and are three points from safety with just four games left.
