CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jamie Grimes of Chesterfield lifts the Vanarama National League Trophy following victory in the Vanarama National League match between Chesterfield and Boreham Wood at SMH Group Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jamie Grimes of Chesterfield lifts the Vanarama National League Trophy following victory in the Vanarama National League match between Chesterfield and Boreham Wood at SMH Group Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jamie Grimes of Chesterfield lifts the Vanarama National League Trophy following victory in the Vanarama National League match between Chesterfield and Boreham Wood at SMH Group Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

National League promotion odds for the 2024-25 season and how the bookies rate Oldham Athletic, Southend United, FC Halifax Town and Rochdale's chances

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:10 BST
Here are the promotion odds for the upcoming 2024-25 National League season.

Odds courtesy of Bet365.

5/1

1. Barnet

5/1 Photo: sub

Photo Sales
10/1

2. Forest Green Rovers

10/1 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
10/1

3. Oldham Athletic

10/1 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
11/1

4. Southend United

11/1 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueFC Halifax TownRochdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice