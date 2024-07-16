National League promotion odds for the 2024-25 season and how the bookies rate Oldham Athletic, Southend United, FC Halifax Town and Rochdale's chances
Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:10 BST
Here are the promotion odds for the upcoming 2024-25 National League season.
2. Forest Green Rovers
10/1 Photo: subm
3. Oldham Athletic
10/1 Photo: subm
4. Southend United
11/1 Photo: subm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.