National League promotion race: Club-by-club guide to who each team has left to play in the push for the play-offs

Barnet are on course to finish second, with Bromley four points behind them in third, both having played 42 games. Whoever finishes in the top two will be at home in the semi-finals.

Behind them, both on 70 points, are Altrincham in third and Solihull in fourth, both having played 43 games. Whoever finishes in those positions is at home in the play-off eliminator to the teams who finish sixth and seventh.

Gateshead are sixth on 69 points after 41 games and Aldershot are seventh on 65 points after 42 games, with Halifax in eighth on 63 points after 41 matches and Oldham in ninth with 60 points from 42 matches.

Below them, the play-offs are probably out of Southend’s grasp, despite a valiant effort. They are on 59 points but have played 43 games so it’s unlikely they would make the top seven as they would probably need to win all three of their remaining games and hope teams above them lost most of the matches they have left.

The season finishes on Saturday, April 20.

Play-off dates:

Eliminator A - (5th v 6th) – Tuesday 23 April - 7pmEliminator B – (4th v 7th) – Wednesday 24 April – 7pmSemi-Final - (2nd v Eliminator A Winner) – Saturday 27 April – 5.30pmSemi-Final – (3rd v Eliminator B Winner) – Sunday 28 April – 4pmPromotion Final – Sunday 5 May – 3pm