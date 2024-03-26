The National League

Altrincham’s 4-1 home win over Wealdstone saw them move above The Shaymen and into sixth place, dropping Halifax down to eighth, but Town have a game-in-hand over every team above them and are two points adrift of the top seven.

Fellow play-off hopefuls Solihull lost 3-0 at home to Southend, while Gateshead came from 1-0 down to win 7-1 at home to Hartlepool, who host Halifax on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldershot are one place and two points above Town but have played a game more. Altrincham have played two games more and are also two points above them.