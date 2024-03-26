National League round-up: Halifax drop out of play-off spots and next opponents Hartlepool are thrashed at Gateshead
Altrincham’s 4-1 home win over Wealdstone saw them move above The Shaymen and into sixth place, dropping Halifax down to eighth, but Town have a game-in-hand over every team above them and are two points adrift of the top seven.
Fellow play-off hopefuls Solihull lost 3-0 at home to Southend, while Gateshead came from 1-0 down to win 7-1 at home to Hartlepool, who host Halifax on Good Friday.
Aldershot are one place and two points above Town but have played a game more. Altrincham have played two games more and are also two points above them.
Solihull have also played two games more than Halifax and are four points above them, as are Gateshead, who have played one game more.