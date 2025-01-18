National League round-up: Top two Forest Green and Barnet win but third-placed York slip up

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Jan 2025, 17:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Top two Forest Green Rovers and Barnet both won but third-placed York City were beaten at home in the National League this afternoon.

Leaders Forest Green were 1-0 winners at home to Rochdale, while second-placed Barnet won 3-0 away to Southend United.

York were beaten 2-1 at home by Sutton United, but have two games in hand over Forest Green and are only four points behind them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fifth-placed Oldham failed to close the gap on Gateshead in fourth – who drew 0-0 at Yeovil on Friday night – with The Latics losing 3-1 at home to Aldershot.

FootballFootball
Football

There were mixed fortunes for the other play-off sides, with Altrincham winning 2-1 at Eastleigh, but Solihull losing 1-0 at Braintree.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Ebbsfleet drew 1-1 at Woking, while Boston lost 3-0 at Tamworth.

Elsewhere, Wealdstone drew 1-1 at home to Hartlepool.

Related topics:National LeagueYorkYork CityOldhamSutton United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice