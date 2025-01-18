National League round-up: Top two Forest Green and Barnet win but third-placed York slip up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leaders Forest Green were 1-0 winners at home to Rochdale, while second-placed Barnet won 3-0 away to Southend United.
York were beaten 2-1 at home by Sutton United, but have two games in hand over Forest Green and are only four points behind them.
Fifth-placed Oldham failed to close the gap on Gateshead in fourth – who drew 0-0 at Yeovil on Friday night – with The Latics losing 3-1 at home to Aldershot.
There were mixed fortunes for the other play-off sides, with Altrincham winning 2-1 at Eastleigh, but Solihull losing 1-0 at Braintree.
At the other end of the table, bottom side Ebbsfleet drew 1-1 at Woking, while Boston lost 3-0 at Tamworth.
Elsewhere, Wealdstone drew 1-1 at home to Hartlepool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.