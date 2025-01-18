National League round-up: Top two Forest Green and Barnet win but third-placed York slip up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Top two Forest Green Rovers and Barnet both won but third-placed York City were beaten at home in the National League this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders Forest Green were 1-0 winners at home to Rochdale, while second-placed Barnet won 3-0 away to Southend United.

York were beaten 2-1 at home by Sutton United, but have two games in hand over Forest Green and are only four points behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifth-placed Oldham failed to close the gap on Gateshead in fourth – who drew 0-0 at Yeovil on Friday night – with The Latics losing 3-1 at home to Aldershot.

Football

There were mixed fortunes for the other play-off sides, with Altrincham winning 2-1 at Eastleigh, but Solihull losing 1-0 at Braintree.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Ebbsfleet drew 1-1 at Woking, while Boston lost 3-0 at Tamworth.

Elsewhere, Wealdstone drew 1-1 at home to Hartlepool.