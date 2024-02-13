WREXHAM, WALES - NOVEMBER 21: Danny Searle, manager of Aldershot Town looks on during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Aldershot Town at Racecourse Ground on November 21, 2020 in Wrexham, Wales. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Searle was in temporary charge of the club following the sacking of Dennis Kutrieb and has led them to draws against promotion contenders Oldham and runaway leaders Chesterfield.

Ebbsfleet are second from bottom in the National League, two points from safety.