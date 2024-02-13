National League side appoint new manager
Danny Searle has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Ebbsfleet United.
Searle was in temporary charge of the club following the sacking of Dennis Kutrieb and has led them to draws against promotion contenders Oldham and runaway leaders Chesterfield.
Ebbsfleet are second from bottom in the National League, two points from safety.
Searle has previously managed Aldershot in the fifth tier and has worked in the League of Ireland and at Premier League academy level.