National League side part company with manager after 15 games in charge
National League side Yeovil Town have sacked manager Chris Hargreaves after less than six months in charge.
By Tom Scargill
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
The final straw for Hargreaves was Yeovil’s 2-0 home defeat to Aldershot on Tuesday – their third defeat in five games.
The Glovers are 21st in the National League having won only two of their first 15 league games. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Taunton Town last week.
The former Torquay United boss was appointed in May on a two-year deal.