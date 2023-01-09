News you can trust since 1853
National League side part company with manager after poor run of form

National League side Maidstone United have parted company with manager Hakan Hayrettin after a poor run of form.

By Tom Scargill
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Hakan Hayrettin. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Maidstone have won just five National League matches all season and are second bottom of the division.

Hayrettin guided Maidstone back to the National League by winning last season’s National League South title but the Stones have won just two of their last 23 fixtures in all competitions.

George Elokobi, the club's former captain, has been placed in caretaker charge.

