FYLDE - OCTOBER 14: Chris Beech, Interim Manager of AFC Fylde, leaves the home changing room at half-time during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying match between AFC Fylde and Leek Town at Mill Farm on October 14, 2023 in Fylde, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

National League side AFC Fylde have sacked manager Chris Beech following a poor start to the season.

Beech has guided Fylde to just one win from their first eight matches, with his last game in charge being their 3-0 defeat at York yesterday, leaving them second from bottom.

Beech helped Fylde to safety last season following the sacking of Adam Murray and was rewarded with a new two-year deal in May.

Goalkeeping coach Chris Neal and their former striker Nathan Delfouneso will be in caretaker charge for Tuesday's game against Southend United.