National League side sack their manager after just one win in first eight games

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Sep 2024, 21:36 GMT
FYLDE - OCTOBER 14: Chris Beech, Interim Manager of AFC Fylde, leaves the home changing room at half-time during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying match between AFC Fylde and Leek Town at Mill Farm on October 14, 2023 in Fylde, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)FYLDE - OCTOBER 14: Chris Beech, Interim Manager of AFC Fylde, leaves the home changing room at half-time during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying match between AFC Fylde and Leek Town at Mill Farm on October 14, 2023 in Fylde, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
FYLDE - OCTOBER 14: Chris Beech, Interim Manager of AFC Fylde, leaves the home changing room at half-time during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying match between AFC Fylde and Leek Town at Mill Farm on October 14, 2023 in Fylde, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
National League side AFC Fylde have sacked manager Chris Beech following a poor start to the season.

Beech has guided Fylde to just one win from their first eight matches, with his last game in charge being their 3-0 defeat at York yesterday, leaving them second from bottom.

Beech helped Fylde to safety last season following the sacking of Adam Murray and was rewarded with a new two-year deal in May.

Goalkeeping coach Chris Neal and their former striker Nathan Delfouneso will be in caretaker charge for Tuesday's game against Southend United.

Related topics:National LeagueChris BeechAFC FyldeYorkAdam Murray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice