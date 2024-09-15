National League side sack their manager after just one win in first eight games
National League side AFC Fylde have sacked manager Chris Beech following a poor start to the season.
Beech has guided Fylde to just one win from their first eight matches, with his last game in charge being their 3-0 defeat at York yesterday, leaving them second from bottom.
Beech helped Fylde to safety last season following the sacking of Adam Murray and was rewarded with a new two-year deal in May.
Goalkeeping coach Chris Neal and their former striker Nathan Delfouneso will be in caretaker charge for Tuesday's game against Southend United.
