National League side sack their manager after poor run of form

Kidderminster Harriers have sacked manager Russ Penn after a run of four defeats in their last five games.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Jan 2024, 08:53 GMT
Former Kidderminster Harriers manager Russell PennFormer Kidderminster Harriers manager Russell Penn
Penn is a legend at the club as a player and guided them to promotion into the fifth tier as a manager, as well as masterminding a memorable FA Cup run when they narrowly lost to West Ham at Aggborough having previously knocked out Reading and FC Halifax Town.

But they have won only four league games this season and are currently seven points from safety, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Rochdale Penn’s last game in charge.

The decision comes three weeks after Dean Holdsworth was appointed as Kidderminster's first technical director.

