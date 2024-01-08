National League side sack their manager after poor run of form
Penn is a legend at the club as a player and guided them to promotion into the fifth tier as a manager, as well as masterminding a memorable FA Cup run when they narrowly lost to West Ham at Aggborough having previously knocked out Reading and FC Halifax Town.
But they have won only four league games this season and are currently seven points from safety, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Rochdale Penn’s last game in charge.
The decision comes three weeks after Dean Holdsworth was appointed as Kidderminster's first technical director.