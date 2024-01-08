Kidderminster Harriers have sacked manager Russ Penn after a run of four defeats in their last five games.

Former Kidderminster Harriers manager Russell Penn

Penn is a legend at the club as a player and guided them to promotion into the fifth tier as a manager, as well as masterminding a memorable FA Cup run when they narrowly lost to West Ham at Aggborough having previously knocked out Reading and FC Halifax Town.

But they have won only four league games this season and are currently seven points from safety, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Rochdale Penn’s last game in charge.