New date announced for Halifax's game against Dorking
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Dorking Wanderers will now take place on Tuesday, November 1 (7.45pm).
By Tom Scargill
Friday, 16th September 2022, 1:15 pm
The match was due to be played on Saturday, September 10 but was postponed, along with all English football fixtures, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Shaymen are next in action tomorrow at Aldershot.
You can follow the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on the whistle match report and post match reaction from FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington.