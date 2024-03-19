New date for FC Halifax Town's home game against Oldham Athletic
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Oldham Athletic has been rearranged for Wednesday, April 10 (7.45pm).
The game was due to take place on March 12 but was postponed due to The Shay pitch being unplayable.
Halifax say further details of how to buy tickets will follow by the end of the week but that any tickets already purchased will be transferred to the new date.