FC Halifax Town’s home game with Ebbsfleet United has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 16 (7.45pm).
It will be Halifax’s penultimate game of the season, coming four days before the final day clash at Eastleigh.
The match was called off on Saturday due to the Shay pitch being deemed unplayable.
