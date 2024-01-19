News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

New date for Town's home game with Solihull Moors

FC Halifax Town’s home game against Solihull Moors has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 6 (7.45pm).
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The match was originally scheduled for December 2 but was called off, and then postponed again on Tuesday night this week.

Halifax’s game against Maidenhead tomorrow has also been postponed, with The Shaymen next in action away to Fylde on Tuesday.

Related topics:FyldeHalifax