New date for Town's home game with Solihull Moors
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Solihull Moors has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 6 (7.45pm).
The match was originally scheduled for December 2 but was called off, and then postponed again on Tuesday night this week.
Halifax’s game against Maidenhead tomorrow has also been postponed, with The Shaymen next in action away to Fylde on Tuesday.