New ground covers delivered to The Shay thanks to funding from supporters club and Calderdale Council
New ground covers have been delivered to The Shay thanks to funding from the FC Halifax Town Supporters Club and Calderdale Council.
Supporters Club committee chair Kit Walton said: “Even the new covers at the Shay couldn't prevent the Solihull match being postponed recently.
"But the high-specification covers now protect the whole pitch, and are effective to around four degrees below zero.”