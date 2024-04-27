New manager announced at Hartlepool United after departure of Kevin Phillips
Darren Sarll has been appointed as Hartlepool United’s new manager following the departure of Kevin Phillips.
Phillips’ departure was announced earlier this morning after the former England striker failed to agree a new deal at the club, having guided them to safety in the National League.
He is replaced by former Yeovil and Woking boss Sarll, who helped Woking to their first ever play-off finish in the fifth tier before leaving the club during last season after his spell in charge saw them tumble down the table.
