Millington is keen to bolster his squad before the National League transfer deadline, which is on Thursday, March 23 at 5pm.

The Courier understands there could be one potentially permanent addition to the Halifax squad and one loan signing.

"There's two possibilities and we're working to make sure we're aware of every opportunity we might have so that we can secure the very best players available to us going into the run-in," said Millington.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We feel we've got plenty of cover, especially with people coming back to fitness like Tom Clarke and Jordan Keane, at the back end of the field, so attacking midfield and forward options is really what we're looking for."

When asked whether any new faces would arrive in time for Saturday's home game against Yeovil, Millington said: "Very possibly, whether or not both would be I'm not sure but possibly one of those will be done in time for Yeovil."

Millington says the additions earmarked would be eligible for the FA Trophy and that their deals would extend to the final, should Town get there.

The Town boss also said the club is working towards ensuring Liverpool loanee Fidel O'Rourke's deal runs until the FA Trophy final too, if needed.

On whether any departures from his squad were likely, Millington said: "No, it's credit to the form we're in because there have been one or two casual enquiries from clubs.

"But other than the ones we've previously mentioned, we're not looking to move anyone else on at the moment."

Town were due to take on Bromley at The Shay tonight (Tuesday) but the game was postponed yesterday due to a waterlogged pitch."It's not ideal at all but we're well acquainted with disruption this season," said Millington.

"It's almost like second nature, we feel a bit less settled when things are going smoothly to be honest, because it's more familiar to us now is this disruption.

"We'll cope with it and make the best of it."

Millington said the rain and snow over the last few days hasn't impacted training.

"We're fortunate with the facility we use in that we've got the flexibility to jump on high quality 3G surfaces when the grass isn't suitable," he said.

"Clearly we don't want to be on 3G surfaces every day because it doesn't suit some of the lads but when we have to be on there, we're very fortunate we've got very good surfaces to jump on."

With Town's game postponed, the Halifax boss is set to run the rule over a potential signing instead tonight.

"There's a player we're very keen to have a closer look at, so I'll be watching somebody we're looking at closely with the potential of bringing them in," he said.

Assistant manager Andy Cooper will be watching upcoming league opponents York City at home to FA Trophy semi-final opponents Altrincham.

On Town's FA Trophy semi-final draw, which pitted them away to Altrincham, Millington said: "We're used to playing ties away from home now so it's maybe a bit of disappointment we're not at home but certainly no surprise.

"I'm really thrilled that we've got the opportunity to go and play Altrincham and we're that bit closer to a big Wembley occasion.

"We're absolutely thrilled and listening to the draw on TalkSport 2, we go into it with the tag of underdogs in the opinion of those in the know.

"Adam Virgo clearly thinks that Alty are the ones who go into it with everything to lose I would agree with him, they have got everything to lose and we've got everything to win.

"We're a team playing with an incredible amount of control and poise at the moment, and I think to be going into as underdogs but playing the way we are is a fantastic position to be in."

Millington added: "It's huge, clubs outside the Premier League don't really get the chance to make history very often and this is the second chance in recent years for the club to make history in terms of a Wembley appearance.

"It's a real thrilling prospect and something we've got to make sure we throw everything at to try and make it a reality.

