New signing Dom Tear cannot wait to get started with Scarborough Athletic

Dom Tear has signed for Scarborough Athletic Photo by Marcus Branston

The forward, whose move from Guiseley was confirmed on Wednesday, has high hopes for the 2022-23 campaign, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: "I am really happy to get the deal over the line, I spoke to the gaffer Jono (Greening) a few weeks ago and as soon as he got in touch I was really keen to get on board.

"Obviously I know about the club, it is a massive club and brilliant fans, it is just an exciting opportunity for me.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was at Halifax and although I did not get a lot of game time I learned a lot, especially in that league. I am only 22 so I have got a lot more learning to go."

Tear was quick to explain the abilities he can bring to the Boro squad for the approaching campaign.

He added: "I love to get on the ball, I love to make things happen, I'm an attacking winger or number 10, anywhere across the front three.

"I love to score goals, create goals, am hard-working and like to be everywhere on the pitch getting stuck in. I always strive to get double digits in goals every year."

Dom Tear during his time with Halifax Town Photo by Marcus Branston

Knaresborough-based Tear is also eager to meet up with his new teammates and the Boro supporters.

He said: "I can't wait to meet up with the boys, I have heard good things from Luca (Colville) who I know quite well and a couple of the other lads and I am looking forward to getting started.

"I have also heard about the fans, they get great numbers down to the games so I can't wait to meet them all as well.

"I am keen to have a settled run of games this season with Boro, as in the past few years I have not really settled at a club.