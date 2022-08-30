New signing Osawe in contention for trip to Maidenhead, says Shaymen boss Millington

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osawe made his long-awaited debut in last Saturday's 4-1 defeat at home to Notts County, but wasn't involved in Bank Holiday Monday's 2-0 win at Scunthorpe.

"He's just back from a hamstring strain so we didn't want to risk him," Millington told the Courier.

"It's a challenge playing on the Shay at the moment because it's a heavy pitch and it takes a lot out of the legs.

Chris Millington

"For somebody who's just back from a hamstring strain, it wouldn't be wise to play him on the Shay and then bring him into a high intensity game like today.

"There's no issues there and he will be available for selection for Saturday."

Midfielder Luke Summerfield also missed the win at Scunthorpe with an ankle injury he sustained against Notts County.

"He'll need monitoring," Millington said. "We'll see where he's at but as yet we're unclear as to whether he'll be available for Saturday."

Forward Matty Warburton is yet to feature for Town this season.

When asked whether he had a chance of playing at Maidenhead, Millington said: "If you ask Matty Warburton he'll say he has.

"Realistically we think probably not, probably the following week."

Centre-back Festus Arthur is another player still to feature for Halifax, having joined the club from Hull City this summer.

"He's done nothing wrong, he's training fantastically well," Millington said.

"With the personnel available to us, we just felt that the back three we played was right for the game but Festus is doing brilliantly and we've absolutely no reservations in playing him and he will get his chance in the not too distant future I'm sure."