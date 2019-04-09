New Zealand Prime Minister thanks Halifax football club for touching tribute to those killed in terror attack

Halifax Sunday League side FC Panda have paid tribute to those killed in the New Zealand terror attack by changing their logo to a silver fern.

The world reacted with horror when a gunman entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last month, killing 50 people and wounding dozens of others.

FC Panda manager Zee Moghul

To show solidarity following the attack, FC Panda - who have just won the Sunday League Premier Division title - have adopted the silver fern as their new logo, which appears on army insignia and sporting team uniforms in New Zealand, and is an unofficial national emblem.

The club emailed the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying: “To the New Zealand Prime Minister and people, we the Halifax Hammers (FC Panda’s previous name) who play in the Halifax Sunday League, West Yorkshire, England, are a multicultural team that have been playing for the last 25 years.

“In recognition of yourself and the New Zealand public our new kit logo has been changed in support of the lives that were lost in the New Zealand terrorist attacks.

“Our love, support and prayers are with you and the New Zealand public. We are by your side.”

Panda received a response from the Prime Minister’s office, saying: “Thank you so much for your email to the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, telling her about your new kit logo in support of the lives lost so tragically in Christchurch last month.

“Your support and kind words are appreciated very much.”