Niah Payne leaves Brighouse Town to sign for Pontefract

Niah Payne in action for Brighouse. Photo by Jim Fitton

​​While Brighouse Town manager Grant Black has, he says, two warm irons in the fire for two goalkeepers, he has seen the departure in the past week of left-sided attacker Niah Payne to Pontefract.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Payne, 26, commenced his career at Bradford City and has since played for defunct Barnsley club Shaw Lane, Garforth Town, Goole, Bridlington Town, Scottish club Peterhead, Spennymoor Town, Hednesford Town, Stafford Rangers and Ossett United, so for him to complete two seasons at Town, many thought his travelling days were coming to an end.

There is a strong rumour that his good friend Akeel Francis, who left Town for Alfreton Town in February, could also be joining him at Pontefract, after leaving the National League North side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town completed another signing on Monday teatime when former Rotherham United Academy right-back Bolton Makwedza, 22, put pen to paper.

The 22-year-old spent last season at Bridlington Town.

Black has named his pre-season starting date for what will be a fresh-looking squad and that will be at the Heffernan Utilities Stadium on Saturday, June 28 at 1pm.

The Northern Premier League have sent out their proforma for clubs in near vicinity of each other to put forward a preference for Bank Holiday fixtures.

Town have gone to newcomers Silsden for August Bank Holiday Monday and New Year's Day and with Bradford Park Avenue for Boxing Day and Easter Monday. The fixture compliers will sort which day they play at home and then away as fixtures leading up to those dates fall into place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emley have asked Town if they will play on a Friday night should a fixture come out with them for August or early September at their ground so as not to clash with a cricket match. Another new club, Hallam FC, who share with a cricket club, have also asked Town, should they also be paired with them in the cricket season, would they be prepared to play on a Sunday with a 2pm kick-off.

The FA have been in touch with Town and other non-league clubs in the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase to inform when the cup dates will be played and when the draws for the regional extra preliminary round and preliminary round will be made.

On July 4 the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary and preliminary round draws will be made and released with Town expected to be in the extra preliminary round draw to be played on Saturday, August 9.

The NPL East Division League season is expected to commence on Saturday, August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Yorkshire non-league soccer club has opted to groundshare with a professional rugby league club, Bradford club Eccleshill United are moving in with Betfred League One strugglers Keighley Cougars at Cougar Park.