No action to be taken against Premier League referee and former Halifax teacher Jon Moss after comments by Bournemouth footballer

It has been decided that no action will be taken against former Halifax teacher Jon Moss after he became embroiled in a row with Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling.

Gosling alleged after Bournemouth's 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United that Mr Moss has disrespected his side with comments he made during the game about The Cherries' lowly league position, branding him a "disgrace".

But the Premier League and the Football Association have both decided they will not be taking any action against the referee, who has previously worked at Ferney Lee School in Todmorden and Beech Hill School in Halifax.