We spoke to Robbie Stelling, who covers Hartlepool United for the Hartlepool Mail, for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.

What have you made of Hartlepool's start to the season?

It's been a really mixed start to the new campaign for Pools. With 20 minutes remaining of their clash with Woking on bank holiday Monday, Pools were 2-0 up and set to rise to third in the National League table; as it happened, Woking turned the game on its head with three late goals and Darren Sarll's side now find themselves in mid-table. There have been plenty of positives - four clean sheets, the blistering form of Joe Grey and the impact of Darren Sarll's new central-midfielders - but Pools will head into Saturday's game without a win in three matches. Sarll's side have largely been architects of their own downfall and have received three red cards in their last five matches, two of which have been given to skipper Luke Waterfall. After a summer of change - Pools swapped manager, replacing Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips with the straight-talking Darren Sarll, who set about overhauling the playing squad and transforming his new side's style - it's not altogether surprising that Pools haven't pulled up any trees just yet. The big plus is that they've only lost once in their first six matches but the National League supercomputer has been kind to them and they've already played three of the newly-promoted sides as well as Wealdstone, who have been tipped by many for another season of struggle. It's probably fair to say that the next few weeks could turn a reasonable start to the season into a remarkable one; Pools could just as well be beginning their assault on the top seven as looking nervously over their shoulders.

Which players have stood out for you so far?

Talented attacker Joe Grey has picked up where he left off following a strong end to last season; the 21-year-old, who has already amassed well over 100 appearances for Pools, scored 13 goals last season and comes into Saturday's game with three in his last four. He's got more than just goals to his game and has a habit of wreaking havoc with his pace and determined runs in-behind. Experienced defender Tom Parkes has had a strong start to the campaign and has led the back line in the absence of Luke Waterfall, who is already set to serve his second suspension of the new season. Midfielders Nathan Sheron and Greg Sloggett, two summer arrivals who are part of a total overhaul in the engine room, have made bright starts to their Pools careers. Former Halifax man Jack Hunter, another new face in central-midfield, has also impressed and scored the winner on the opening weekend against Yeovil. He was sent off against Woking last week with his side two goals to the good - it cost Pools, who went on to lose the game 3-2 - but he's back in contention and looks to be a firm favourite of manager Darren Sarll's.

What's the style of play under Darren Sarll, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

New boss Darren Sarll has assembled a team in his and the town of Hartlepool's image; Sarll prides himself on being no-nonsense, determined and passionate and his side share a lot of these qualities. Pools have certainly been committed and full-blooded this season but three red cards in their last five games is a sure sign that they need to rein it in a bit. While previous manager Kevin Phillips had been focused on building a side capable of dominating possession, Sarll's main concern has been with dominating the physical and mental battle; Pools are an imposing side with a willingness to work hard and get stuck in. It's not everyone's cup of tea and this is probably not a Pools team made for the footballing purists but it is a stronger and more competitive outfit than last season's side. Pools are direct and determined to get the ball from back to front as quickly as possible while in fan favourite Mani Dieseruvwe and new man Gary Madine, Sarll's side are spoilt for choice in terms of target men.

What do you think the team can achieve this season?

Promotion is the aim, although Pools will need to improve. It's a small squad but one that can certainly be competitive, albeit Sarll's side might need a bit of luck in avoiding injuries. I'm sure this will resonate with Halifax fans but as a club with a proud history of being in the Football League, Pools supporters will accept nothing less than a promotion push; last season's 12th placed finish was a bitter disappointment. The reality is that, while Pools supporters might still feel their side belongs in the Football League, they made extremely hard work of their return to the fifth tier last term and even flirted with relegation around Christmas. Even so, after a makeover this summer and with a squad full of players who have already won promotion from the National League in the past, Pools will fancy their chances of, at least, pushing for a place in the top seven.

Who will be the main dangermen for you on Saturday?

Other than top-scorer Joe Grey, the other obvious dangerman is the talismanic Mani Dieseruvwe. He won't need much of an introduction to Halifax fans, although he really came into his own after swapping West Yorkshire for the North East and finished the season with 25 goals, including 23 in the National League; Dieseruvwe became just the fourth player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season for Pools. He's found things more difficult this season as he continues to adapt to Darren Sarll's approach; while Pools are more compact and resilient, they do look less threatening going forward and Dieseruvwe, who has scored one goal in six games this term, has been asked to do a lot of his work either with his back to goal or out of possession. Adam Campbell, who arrived this summer after helping Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One last season, has a big reputation but has yet to really kickstart his Pools career. Veteran frontman Gary Madine, who has won five promotions and scored more than 100 goals in his distinguished career, made his Pools debut at the weekend - his first competitive game for 16 months - but will still need time to get up to speed. The mercurial Anthony Mancini, who was touted as one of the National League's best midfielders last August before a series of serious injuries derailed his debut campaign, has struggled to rediscover his best form under Sarll.

Injuries/suspensions?

Pools are already dealing with a number of absentees. Skipper Luke Waterfall is set to begin a four match suspension after lashing out at Braintree captain George Langston last week. Defender Dan Dodds, who missed 351 days with an anterior cruciate ligament injury last season, is missing with a hamstring strain while winger Luke Charman is also unavailable after a crunching challenge forced him off in last month's goalless draw with Southend. Goalkeeper Joel Dixon went down injured midway through the first half of Saturday's stalemate with Braintree, although Pools should now be able to call upon Leicester loanee Brad Young, who returned to his hometown club last week. New signings Gary Madine and Greg Sloggett are still working their way back to full fitness but the impressive Sloggett breezed through 90 minutes on Saturday. Jack Hunter is set to return from suspension while teenagers Max Storey - who was on loan at Blyth Spartans - and Joe Aungiers are both nursing broken bones.

Likely line up and formation?

Pools have used either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 so far this season, depending on available personnel. Sarll could have a decision to make in goal if Joel Dixon is declared unavailable; new man Brad Young could make his debut or Adam Smith, who deputised for Dixon at the weekend, could continue. Billy Sass-Davies is likely to replace the suspended Waterfall while the midfield could change if Sarll decides to throw Hunter straight back in. Pools are on the hunt for a new left-winger, which would allow Adam Campbell to return to his favoured central role, but it remains to be seen whether Sarll can complete a deal in time. Teenager Louis Stephenson could replace the far more experienced Kieron Freeman at full-back after the latter was hooked at half time last week but Sarll might prefer to stick with the veteran given that he'll have to replace Waterfall with Sass-Davies, who is a decade younger than the skipper.

4-3-3 – Young; Freeman, Sass-Davies, Parkes, Ferguson; Hunter, Sheron, Sloggett; Grey, Dieseruvwe, Campbell.