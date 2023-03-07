News you can trust since 1853
No pitch inspection planned for Shaymen's game at Gateshead

Gateshead say there is no pitch inspection planned ahead of their National League game against FC Halifax Town tonight.

By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Gateshead International Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Gateshead International Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Temperatures are forecast to reach -1 during the game at the Gateshead International Stadium.

You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

