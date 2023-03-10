News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

No pitch inspection planned yet ahead of Shaymen's FA Trophy quarter-final at Aldershot

Aldershot say no pitch inspection is planned for tomorrow’s FA Trophy quarter-final against FC Halifax Town.

By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The EBB Stadium. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
The EBB Stadium. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
The EBB Stadium. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Aldershot said earlier today (Friday) that frost covers would be placed on the pitch at The EBB Stadium as a precaution, with low temperatures expected overnight.

The club have also appealed for volunteers to arrive at the stadium on Saturday morning to help remove the frost covers from the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Aldershot v FC Halifax Town preview
FA Trophy