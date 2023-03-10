No pitch inspection planned yet ahead of Shaymen's FA Trophy quarter-final at Aldershot
Aldershot say no pitch inspection is planned for tomorrow’s FA Trophy quarter-final against FC Halifax Town.
By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Aldershot said earlier today (Friday) that frost covers would be placed on the pitch at The EBB Stadium as a precaution, with low temperatures expected overnight.
The club have also appealed for volunteers to arrive at the stadium on Saturday morning to help remove the frost covers from the pitch.